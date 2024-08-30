Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $57.00 at Bank of America

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.85.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after buying an additional 343,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,091,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

