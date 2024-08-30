American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 18.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $259.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

