American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Rebel Price Performance

American Rebel stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Get American Rebel alerts:

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 141.05%.

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

About American Rebel

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Rebel stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AREB Free Report ) by 144.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.69% of American Rebel worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.