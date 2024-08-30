American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
American Rebel Price Performance
American Rebel stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 141.05%.
About American Rebel
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.
