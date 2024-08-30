American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Cut to $112.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital cut their target price on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of AMWD opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

