American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Cut to $98.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMWD. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

American Woodmark Price Performance

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in American Woodmark by 67.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 67.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

