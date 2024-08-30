Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $464.33.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $442.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $427.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

