Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $442.74 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $449.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

