Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the July 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Ames National alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ames National

Ames National Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. Ames National has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Ames National Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ames National by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ames National by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ames National by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ames National by 2,044.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.