Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2025 earnings at $20.52 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $331.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 547.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after buying an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after buying an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,924,000 after buying an additional 830,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

