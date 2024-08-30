Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1732 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HCOW opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $28.73.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Company Profile
