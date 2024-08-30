Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1732 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCOW opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Get Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.