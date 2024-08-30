Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.22 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.73 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $259.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.65 and a 200 day moving average of $341.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 285.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

