Analysts Offer Predictions for Westlake Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Westlake in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.32. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

WLK opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a one year low of $112.77 and a one year high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 134.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,302,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Westlake by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

