Analysts Set Expectations for Genelux Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genelux in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst B. Paluch anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

GNLX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

GNLX stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.57. Genelux has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genelux by 2,326.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,663 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,048,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,683.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,936 shares of company stock worth $237,228. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

