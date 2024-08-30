Analysts Set Expectations for Puma Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,062,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 246,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $58,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,486,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 142,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $81,519.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,169,372.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $81,519.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,263 shares of company stock valued at $376,379. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

