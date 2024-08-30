Analyzing NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) and PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and NuZee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk N/A N/A N/A $20,932.80 0.00 NuZee $3.79 million 0.45 -$8.75 million ($9.08) -0.15

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuZee. NuZee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of NuZee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and NuZee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and NuZee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk N/A N/A N/A NuZee -247.67% -537.84% -181.77%

Summary

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk beats NuZee on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks. It also produces wheat flour, pasta, and coffee; distributes consumer products; manufactures and markets cooking oils, margarine, and shortening; cultivates sugar cane, rubber, industrial timber, cocoa, coconut, tea plantations, and other crops; extracts and processes coconut oil; operates bulking station; processes oils and fat; markets and distributes culinary products; engages in the research and development, seed breeding, and oil palm cultivation and milling activities; shipping, investment and management, trade export agency, industrial estate agriculture, forestry, fishing, and trading and marketing activities; ownership and management of buildings; chain restaurant management; flour milling, blending, and trading; and provision of transportation, management consulting, and research management and technical services, as well as packaging materials and fertilizers. The company was formerly known as PT Panganjaya Intikusuma and changed its name to PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk in 1994. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is a subsidiary of First Pacific Investment Management Limited.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

