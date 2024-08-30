ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 1,496,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.3 days.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
ANPDF stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.22.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
