ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 1,496,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

ANPDF stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.