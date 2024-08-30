Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 479,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.1 days.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $23.82 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

