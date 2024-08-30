Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AON by 11.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $343.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $345.56.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.21.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

