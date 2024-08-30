Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AON were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 93.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 43.3% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Up 1.2 %

AON opened at $343.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $345.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.38.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.21.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

