Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) vs. Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Head to Head Survey

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 4 0 0 1.80 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.71%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance -28.20% 5.88% 1.38% Sotherly Hotels 2.18% 7.86% 0.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Sotherly Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $332.85 million 4.50 $58.13 million ($0.78) -13.51 Sotherly Hotels $178.57 million 0.14 $3.94 million ($0.21) -5.95

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotherly Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.6%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out -179.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sotherly Hotels pays out -247.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sotherly Hotels is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

