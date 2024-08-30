AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $116,295.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $116,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,872.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $232.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.76 and a 200-day moving average of $234.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $274.56.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 12.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 147.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $399,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APPF

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.