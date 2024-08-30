AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $116,295.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $116,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,872.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AppFolio Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $232.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.76 and a 200-day moving average of $234.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $274.56.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
