Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Earnings History for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

