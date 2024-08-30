Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.50.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $203.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.53. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $149.59 and a 12 month high of $223.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.