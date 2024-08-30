Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $210.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 259,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 301,190 shares.The stock last traded at $205.47 and had previously closed at $203.62.

AIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

