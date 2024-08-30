AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the July 31st total of 83,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Up 7.1 %

APCX opened at $0.75 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppTech Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppTech Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.