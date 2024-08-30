Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

APRE opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

