Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Aqua Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.