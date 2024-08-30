Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Trading 2.5% Higher

Archon Co. (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.
Archon Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.
About Archon
Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Archon
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Archon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.