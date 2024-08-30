Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in August

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Ardea Resources Price Performance
Shares of ARRRF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.
About Ardea Resources
