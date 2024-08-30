Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12), reports. Argo Blockchain had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 4,172.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARBK opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.90. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 876,406 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

