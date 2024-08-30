Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Down 22.9% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,300 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 946,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Argo Blockchain

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Argo Blockchain by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 876,406 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARBK opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.90. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Argo Blockchain had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 4,172.69%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.