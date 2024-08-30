Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Down 22.9% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,300 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 946,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain Trading Up 1.6 %
ARBK opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.90. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.45.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Argo Blockchain had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 4,172.69%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
