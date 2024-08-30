Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 1,104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,124.6 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

ARLUF opened at $34.36 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

About Aristocrat Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.