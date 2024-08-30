ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,875 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,656 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,409,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,603,000. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,271,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.