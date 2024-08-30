ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARR. B. Riley upped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $990.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,035,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $1,692,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,549,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 47,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

