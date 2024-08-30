Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $84,083.85 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $84,083.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 108.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 564,549 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after buying an additional 124,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artivion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

