Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.04 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
