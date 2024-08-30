Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTWGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.04 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.