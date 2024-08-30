Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,500 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 4.0 %

ASHTF opened at $71.03 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

