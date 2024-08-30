Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,500 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.2 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Up 4.0 %
ASHTF opened at $71.03 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78.
