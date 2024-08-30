ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in August

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,689,200 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 31st total of 3,566,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,378.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. ASICS has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

