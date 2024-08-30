ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,526.0 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $12.52 on Friday. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13.

Get ASMPT alerts:

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.