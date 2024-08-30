ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 28.8% in August

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.98 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

