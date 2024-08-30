Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.3 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

