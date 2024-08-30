Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of ASBFY opened at $33.00 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

