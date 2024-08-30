Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Associated British Foods Price Performance
Shares of ASBFY opened at $33.00 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Associated British Foods
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.