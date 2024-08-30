Assura Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.84 (LON:AGR)

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 41.82 ($0.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 37.54 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.18 ($0.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4,108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Assura news, insider Ed Smith bought 50,486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,689.54 ($25,965.37). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($123,808.89). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company's stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

