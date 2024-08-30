Assurant, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.18 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Assurant Trading Up 0.7 %

AIZ stock opened at $195.33 on Wednesday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $136.88 and a 52 week high of $197.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Assurant by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

