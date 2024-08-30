AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 7,075,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,681,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.
Several other research firms have also commented on ASTS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.61.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.