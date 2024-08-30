AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 7,075,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,681,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASTS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

