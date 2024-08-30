AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $87.30 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $270.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AZN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

