ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $0.60 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

