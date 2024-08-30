ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
Shares of AACG opened at $0.60 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.