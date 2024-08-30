Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 million, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.42.
Institutional Trading of Atlantic American
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic American
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.