Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ATLKY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

