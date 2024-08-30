Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATLX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Atlas Lithium

NASDAQ ATLX opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.73. Atlas Lithium has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Further Reading

